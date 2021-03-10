Senator Malala freed on Sh2.5mn bond in election violence charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10- Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was on Wednesday freed on a Sh2.5 million bond after he pleaded not guilty to charges related to violence in the Matungu by-election.

Malala was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Dolphin Alego alongside his bodyguard who was granted a Sh2.7 million bond. Six others facing similar charges were each freed on Sh2 million bond.

The hearing of their cases will start on June 24.

They were all charged with assault and robbery with violence.

Malala’s supporters who had accompanied him to the court accused his opponents of a political witch hunt.

Malala presented himself at the police station on Monday.

According to the electoral commission, goons organized by Malala assaulted, harassed, frog-marched, and insulted a female officer in one of the polling stations in Matungu constituency.

The lawmaker was captured on video at a polling station confronting ODM leaders including Homabay Woman representative Gladys Wanga at Bulimbo Primary School tallying centre in Matungu.

Amani National Congress candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo clinched the seat and was followed closely by ODM’s David Aoko Were.