Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Paramedics load a man showing symptoms of COVID-19 into an isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system at his home in Pretoria, South Africa

Africa

S.Africa imposes booze ban over Easter in virus curb

Published

Johannesburg, South Africa, March 31 – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a four-day ban on take-away alcohol consumption over the Easter weekend, over fears of a possible third wave of coronavirus infections.

South Africa, which has recorded over 1.5 million cases, has seen infection rates stabilising in recent weeks at an average of 1,200 per day, according to the president.

But Ramaphosa warned against complacency, saying that the role of alcohol in encouraging negligent behaviour could not be understated particularly during the busy four-day weekend.

The period typically sees annual religious pilgrimages and long journeys undertaken by many inland families to holiday destinations on the coast over the Holy Week break.

Speaking in a televised address, Ramaphosa said “given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour… the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.” 

On-site sales of alcohol at restaurants and bars will be permitted during the four-day weekend.

“This pandemic is still very much with us. We must act with caution, not just this coming weekend but in the days, weeks and months ahead,” he said.

Despite sophisticated road networks, South African has a high rate of road fatalities blamed mostly on speeding, reckless driving, unroadworthy vehicles and failure to use seat belts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A string of booze bans have previously been imposed in the country to ease the number of trauma cases in hospitals already burdened by coronavirus patients.

Recording over 1.5 million cases, of which 52,700 were fatalities, South Africa has been the worst hit Africa country during the coronavirus pandemic.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

WHO expert: Future research on COVID-19 origin not limit to one region

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – All conclusions and recommendations in the report by the international team studying the origins of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan are based on...

5 mins ago

World

Biden picks Black women, first Muslim for federal judgeships

Washington, United States, March 31 – President Joe Biden nominated several Black women, an Asian American and the first Muslim ever to federal judgeships Tuesday...

11 mins ago

Biden Administration

US orders diplomats out of Myanmar as violence spirals

Yangon, Myanmar, March 31 – The United States on Wednesday ordered the departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar, amid growing violence following the military coup...

26 mins ago

Biden Administration

Capitol police sue Trump over January 6 riot

Washington, United States, March 31 – Two Capitol Police officers sued former US president Donald Trump Tuesday for inciting the January 6 insurrection that left...

1 hour ago

Headlines

President Kenyatta mourns Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange as a steadfast peace supporter

Koinange who served as the Chairpersons of the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security passed away Wednesday morning at a Nairobi...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

DP Ruto vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has been vaccinated against COVID-19 but not with the Astrazeneca jab imported by the government....

12 hours ago

Capital Health

Grand Mullah and Donald Kipkorir get Russia’s Sputnik V jab

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Top lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir Tuesday became the first Kenyans to receive the Russian-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik...

16 hours ago

Africa

Egypt’s Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks ‘unimaginable instability’

Ismailia, Egypt, March 30 – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Tuesday that Ethiopia’s enormous dam project, upstream on the Nile, risked causing “unimaginable instability”....

17 hours ago