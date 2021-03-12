Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame

Africa

Rwanda’s Kagame first East African leader to take Covid jab

Published

Kigali, Rwanda, March 12 – Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame on Thursday became the first leader in East Africa to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which has been rolled out in the region in recent days, his office announced.

Kagame, 63, and his wife Jeannette, were pictured receiving their jabs on the Rwandan presidency’s official Twitter account, which said that 230,000 people had received the vaccine.

It was not specified which vaccine they received. Rwanda has received some 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech drug and 240,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford medicine.

Rwanda, a country of 12 million, plans to inoculate 30 percent of its population this year, and 60 percent by the end of 2022.

In February, Rwanda became the first country in East Africa to begin vaccinating against the disease, targeting high-risk groups such as healthcare workers after acquiring around 1,000 doses of the Moderna jab.

The country has carried out more than a million tests and detected almost 20,000 cases, with 271 deaths since the outbreak of the virus.

It imposed some of the strictest anti-coronavirus measures on the continent, including one of Africa’s first total shutdowns in March 2020. It put capital Kigali back under a full lockdown in January after a surge in cases.

So far in East Africa, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda have begun vaccinating. Ethiopia — the worst hit in the region — will start on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire

Cairo, Egypt, March 12 – At least 20 people were killed and 24 others injured Thursday in a clothing factory fire on the eastern...

15 mins ago

Africa

Mauritanian ex-president Aziz charged with corruption

Nouakchott, Mauritania, March 12 – A judge in Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott on Thursday charged ex-president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and about ten other figures with...

27 mins ago

BBI

Raila tests positive for COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has tested positive for COVID-19, after an extensive tour of the coast region last week....

10 hours ago

Kenya

DP Ruto and CS Matiangi in war of words over police independence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- Deputy President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi engaged in a war of words Thursday over the independence...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID infections maintain steady rise with positivity rate hitting 13pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 829 cases were picked from 6,329 samples analyzed within a period of 24 hours in a status update...

13 hours ago

Kenya

DP Ruto roots for independence of judiciary and police

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked independent institutions in the country to stop engaging in partisan politics.  He said...

15 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why Europe wants Africa to end crop protection in case science one day shows it’s harmful

By Eric Kimunguyi There is a certain state of mind where someone is so sure something is true they consider all information as proof,...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Pfizer jab 97% effective against symptomatic Covid: study

BERLIN, Germany Mar 11 – Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine offers more protection than earlier thought with effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease reaching 97 percent, according...

16 hours ago