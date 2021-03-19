Connect with us

EACC Headquarters, Integrity Centre. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

REREC top officials and suppliers arrested in Sh103m tender scam

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested four suspects who are current and former employees of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) over a Sh103.3 million tender scandaL.

They include former CEO Nofatos Munyu, James Muriithi Head of Renewable Energy, Joel Omusembe Head of Procurement and Simon Kirui an Economist.

EACC said they are accused of committing an offense of corruption contrary to provisions of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act. 

They are accused of colluding with directors of Nav World Limited and North Pride Limited who were irregularly awarded tenders to install solar systems in primary schools.

EACC said it is looking for directors of Nav World Limited to also face charges.

Others are Directors of North Pride Limited Hassan Sheikh Mohammed Diriye and Fatuma Abdi Hassan.    

EACC said investigations had shown that that “Nav World Limited did not participate in the tender for prequalification for installation of solar systems to public primary schools in Kenya but was awarded a tender”.

REREC former boss Munyua is accused of issuing a letter of successful prequalification to the company at a cost of Sh39.8 million.

“Nav World Limited was incorporated by the Registrar of Companies on September 2, 2014 whereas submission of bid documents was done on May 30, 2014. This was a period of three months before incorporation,” EACC said in a statement to the media.

EACC also noted that Northpride Limited did not also participate in the tender prequalification for installation of solar systems in schools and was irregularly awarded the tender at a cost of Sh46.9 million.

