Record 17 virus-linked fatalities reported pushing death toll to 2,011

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,011 on Sunday after 17 more fatalities were reported over a 24 hour period.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 747 out of 5,145 samples analyzed within 24 hours had tested positive raising the cumulative cases reported in the country to 120,910.

Kagwe noted that another 114 patients had recovered from the disease over the same period including 40 who were discharged from various health facilities..

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 14.5 per cent, a 3.1 per cent decline from the 17.6 per cent per cent rate recorded Saturday.

The figure however remained significantly high being nearly thrice the 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation.

There were 889 active admissions in various health facilities countrywide while another 2,545 patients were under home-based care.

The Health CS further added that a total of 121 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit including 32 who were on ventilatory support and 86 who were supplemental oxygen.

The patients documented in the said period included a seven-month-old infant and comprised 396 males and 351 females.

Nairobi remained the hardest hit county with 524 cases followed by Nakuru (51), Kiambu (44), Kajiado (24), Kitui (19), Makueni (18), Machakos (15) and Mombasa (14).