ODM party leader Raila Odinga. /CFM-FILE.

Raila is fine after medical tests: Doctor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Doctors have assured that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is fine and likely to be discharged after undergoing medical tests.

A statement issued by Dr David Oluoch-Olunya stated that Raila was advised to take a rest due to fatigue after a rigorous campaign schedule.

“Hon Raila Odinga walked in for routine medical tests at the Nairobi Hospital on March 9, 2021, after feeling some fatigue,” Dr Olunya said, “he has had a rigorous campaign, and needed to have some check-ups. This was carried out successfully.”

Among the tests conducted was COVID-19 whose results were not immediately made public.

Raila’s family has sought to ally fears about his health, with Oburu Odinga, the elder brother of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader saying, “There is nothing serious about Raila’s admission to hospital. He has general fatigue and some joint pains. There is nothing to be sad about, sickness is a normal thing.”

Raila has lately intensified campaigns for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and was at the Coast at the weekend ahead of his hospitalisation.

