Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office on January 28, 2020 when he met Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and officials from the county.

Capital Health

Raila discharged from hospital, to self-isolate at Karen home

While expressing his gratitude for being back home, the former Prime Minister noted that he will be isolating himself as he undergoes the home-based care treatment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

In a video clip shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Odinga is captured doing some basic exercise as he engages with his daughter Winnie in a conservation at his Karen home.

“It is good to have you back home Dad,” Winnie who was in the background is heard saying.

While expressing his gratitude for being back home, the former Prime Minister noted that he will be isolating himself as he undergoes the home-based care treatment.

“It feels wonderful and very nice to be back home. I was like in prison back there. I like to be in fresh air see the greens even though I am still in isolation I can see nature,” he said.

Odinga is captured here doing some basic exercise as he engages with his daughter Winnie in a conservation at his Karen home/COURTESY

Odinga was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday after an extensive tour of the coast region during which he drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The heightened political activities in the country triggered by the clamour for constitutional changes and the 2022 succession politics have been cited as catalyzers of the spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In a deliberate move aimed at containing the spread of the virus, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday banned all forms of political gatherings and limited the attendance of social events and burials to 100.

The Head of State also extended the nationwide night curfew for another 60 days. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“And this stuff about political gatherings from today we said they have been halted for 30 days. And that applies to me as President to the MCA down at the grassroots. We have issued this as an order that whoever dares to break this directive will, will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of our country of Kenya, irrelevant of his or her social, economic or political status,” the President warned.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

EU faces fresh shortfall of AstraZeneca vaccine supplies

London, United Kingdom, March 14 –  The European Union is facing further shortfalls in its coronavirus inoculation programme after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said production problems...

19 mins ago

World

Despite pope euphoria, Iraq Christians left without illusions

Baghdad, Iraq, March 14 – Iraqi Christians say they will “never forget the joy” of Pope Francis’ historic visit to the country but they don’t...

31 mins ago

Africa

I.Coast PM’s body flown home after death in Germany

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 14 – The body of Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko was flown home on Saturday, two days after he died...

54 mins ago

Capital Health

MoH says 9,144 people vaccinated against COVID in 40 counties

Nairobi County registered the highest number of health workers having received the Oxford AstraZeneca jab at 2,020 followed by Uasin Gishu County that had...

3 hours ago

County News

Househelp filmed slamming her former employer’s children on the floor arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday said the middle-aged women who had been engaging city-based detectives in a cat and mouse game since...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate at 13.8pc, 7 deaths reported

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday said an additional 870 COVID-19 infections marking a 13.8pc positivity rate.

16 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria steps up hunt for 39 kidnapped students

Kano, Nigeria. March 13 – Nigerian security forces stepped up efforts on Saturday to rescue dozens of students who were abducted from their hostels in...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale tests positive for COVID-19

ODM Party has been conducting targeted tests on officials who had close contact with Party Leader Raila Odinga who tested positive for the virus...

22 hours ago