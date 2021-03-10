PS Kibicho, IG Mutyambai vaccinated for COVID-19, urge police officers to follow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Kenya started vaccinating police officers Wednesday as part of an exercise targeting frontline workers.

The exercise started last week, with healthcare workers first on the line.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai were the first to take the jab.

“We are here to launch the vaccination programme for the National Police Service. We are here also so that we remove the small myths around the vaccination,” Kibicho said, “It is an enjoyable experience.” Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho was vaccinated for COVID-19 on March 10, 2021.

He urged all security players to participate in the exercise, saying it is for their own good, as they serve the country.

Anyone vaccinated will get another jab after 8 weeks, according to the Principal Secretary.

Mutyambai, who was also vaccinated, said all officers should walk into any level five hospital across the country to be vaccinated.

Those at the border of the country and other operational areas, he says there will be special plans to ensure they are vaccinated.

“It remains a voluntary exercise, but I urge all police officers to be vaccinated,” the IG said.

“We are going to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to ensure all the officers are vaccinated,” he said.

Kenya received 1.02 million vaccines on Tuesday, shipped in by UNICEF under the global COVAX alliance, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world.

The vaccines were availed free of charge as the Kenyan government did not incur any cost in procuring and transportation.

UNICEF vouched for the vaccine’s safety dismissing as propaganda claims that the jab could present health challenges.

“Vaccination is voluntary. Let me assure all Kenyans that I have absolute confidence in the vaccine’s safety and in its urgency, its importance, and its necessity,” said Stephen Jackson the UNICEF representative in the region said during the launch of the vaccination campaign on Friday.