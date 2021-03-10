Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IG Hillary Mutyambai was vaccinated for COVID-19 on March 10, 2021.

Capital Health

PS Kibicho, IG Mutyambai vaccinated for COVID-19, urge police officers to follow

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Kenya started vaccinating police officers Wednesday as part of an exercise targeting frontline workers.

The exercise started last week, with healthcare workers first on the line.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai were the first to take the jab.

“We are here to launch the vaccination programme for the National Police Service. We are here also so that we remove the small myths around the vaccination,” Kibicho said, “It is an enjoyable experience.”

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho was vaccinated for COVID-19 on March 10, 2021.

 He urged all security players to participate in the exercise, saying it is for their own good, as they serve the country.

Anyone vaccinated will get another jab after 8 weeks, according to the Principal Secretary.

Mutyambai, who was also vaccinated, said all officers should walk into any level five hospital across the country to be vaccinated.

Those at the border of the country and other operational areas, he says there will be special plans to ensure they are vaccinated.

“It remains a voluntary exercise, but I urge all police officers to be vaccinated,” the IG said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are going to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to ensure all the officers are vaccinated,” he said.

Kenya received 1.02 million vaccines on Tuesday, shipped in by UNICEF under the global COVAX alliance, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world.

The vaccines were availed free of charge as the Kenyan government did not incur any cost in procuring and transportation.

UNICEF vouched for the vaccine’s safety dismissing as propaganda claims that the jab could present health challenges.

“Vaccination is voluntary. Let me assure all Kenyans that I have absolute confidence in the vaccine’s safety and in its urgency, its importance, and its necessity,” said Stephen Jackson the UNICEF representative in the region said during the launch of the vaccination campaign on Friday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya to get 25 million more AstraZeneca COVID vaccines for free

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10- The Ministry of Health now says Kenya will receive up to 25 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine free of...

24 mins ago

World

France alarmed by ‘despicable’ death of teen bullied at school

Paris, France , March 10 – The French government on Wednesday expressed alarm over the “despicable” death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl whose beaten body was found...

39 mins ago

Capital Health

CoG roots for a ban on public gatherings with third COVID wave on the horizon

The COVID-19 positivity rate shot up to 14 per cent, after 713 cases were reported within a period of 24 hours from 5,230 samples...

47 mins ago

Capital Health

Fears of tough new measures in Kenya as COVID-19 wave hits hard

12 deaths and 713 infections on a single day.

56 mins ago

World

“Two sessions” reaffirm China’s commitment to wider, win-win opening-up

BEIJING, China, March 10 – When the COVID-19 pandemic drained global economic confidence last year, China’s dynamic market brought a sense of certainty. Now...

56 mins ago

Africa

Libya lawmakers approve interim govt in key step towards elections

Sirte, Libya, March 10 – Libya’s parliament voted Wednesday to approve a unity government to lead the war-ravaged North African nation to December elections, a...

2 hours ago

World

HRW questions official death toll in E. Guinea army camp blast

Libreville, Gabon, March 10 – Blasts that levelled a military camp and the surrounding populated area in Equatorial Guinea at the weekend claimed “far more”...

3 hours ago

World

Sri Lanka invites foreign minister of Myanmar junta

Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 10 – Sri Lanka has invited the new foreign minister of Myanmar’s junta to a regional meeting next month, sparking...

4 hours ago