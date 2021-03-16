President Kenyatta mourns Robin Njogu as progressive journalist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of journalist Robin Njogu who passed on Monday night at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi.

In his message of encouragement, the President described the late Njogu as a progressive journalist whose contribution to radio and online journalism has gone along way in transforming the country’s media and communication sector.

“Robin was an excellent journalist who mentored many young people in the Fourth Estate. We will forever cherish his skills and expertise in mass media, especially in radio where he has left a huge mark of excellence,” the President said.

President Kenyatta remembered Njogu as an innovative, resourceful and open minded journalist whose contribution as a past member of State House press corp will be cherished forever.

Robin succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on Monday night after battling the disease for close a month at the Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in Nairobi.

The late Robin was the Managing Editor in charge of Radio at Royal Media Services (RMS).

Deputy President William Ruto mourning him as a “friendly, humble and a good man. He was a skilled, dedicated, and professional radio journalist who edited and reported on issues openly, independently and honestly.”

Information Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said “Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family,” Mucheru tweeted.

Robin died two days after the passing on of his mother who is yet to be buried.

From Capital FM, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family at this difficult time.

RMS Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru described Robin as a journalist “With an enduring sharp sense of news.”

“Robin was among a pioneering group of journalists who transformed the delivery of radio news and diversified its content beyond the traditional bulletins and entertainment,” Waruru said in his message of condolence to the family.” Robin Njogu succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on March 15, 2021.

“I have lost a friend and a mentor, let us all pray for the family at this difficult time,” said Bernard Momanyi, Capital FM’S Editorial Director, “It is particularly difficult to believe because he had shown great improvement and we hoped he will make it.”

Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) President Churchil Otieno said Robin’s death was a major blow to the media fraternity.

“This is a most sad turn of events. Robin was part of the 2018 team that stepped forward to help revive the Guild, where he served with selflessness, deftly deploying his smarts, digital-savvy and journalistic networks. Very sand indeed!,” he said.

Media Consultant David Makali said, “We have most a great man and comrade. Grace be upon his family and may his memory strengthen the remnants.”

Samuel Maina, the Editor-In-Chief at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) said “The death or Robin has hit me hard. Let’s pray for his family.”

Judie Kaberia, who worked with Robin at Capital FM, said, “I still can’t believe the sad news because I had been chatting with him all along and I even visited him in hospital. He was very strong and we were really hopeful he was coming out of hospital.”

Judie recalled her Whatsapp conversation with Robin while on his hospital bed, from where encouraged people to stay careful, because “COVID-19 is bad news, take care”.

“He fought like a soldier, he gave us hope even when he knew he was at his worst. From his hospital bed he even sent me his contribution to support a colleague battling cancer. I know this is what he wanted the public to know so that we take care of ourselves during this pandemic,” Judy said but regretted “Sad that he left us so soon before we could get this message out. I am sure had he left that hospital bed alive this would have been his priority.”