September 28, 2020 | President Uhuru Kenyatta/PSCU

County News

President Kenyatta mourns Mama Sarah Obama as an icon of family values

In his message of comfort, the President mourned the Obama family matriarch as an icon of family values and a philanthropist whose contribution to the progress of the Kenyan nation shall be dearly.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday condoled with the Obama family following the death of Mama Sarah Onyango Obama.

Mama Sarah, who is the third wife of the paternal grandfather of former US President Barack Obama, died Monday morning in Kisumu.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned the Obama family matriarch as an icon of family values and a philanthropist whose contribution to the progress of the Kenyan nation shall be dearly.

“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” the President eulogised.

Mama Sarah Obama will be remembered by many for her philanthropic work especially in her Nyang’oma Kogelo home in Siaya County where she initiated several community development projects.

“She was a loving and celebrated philanthropist who graciously shared the little she had with the less fortunate in her community,” the President mourned Mama Sarah, 99, who passed away while receiving treatment at a Kisumu hospital.

The President wished the Obama family God’s grace as they mourn their departed matriarch.

