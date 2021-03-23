Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru/FILE

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru

Waweru, a former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner and Sports Permanent Secretary, died Tuesday morning at a Nairobi hospital.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned ruling Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru, saying his death is a big blow to the country which he served with distinction for many years as an administrator.

Waweru, a former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner and Sports Permanent Secretary, died Tuesday morning at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of comfort to Jubilee Party supporters, family, relatives and friends of Waweru, President Kenyatta described the late Waweru as a seasoned public servant who left a mark of excellence wherever he served.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost one of Kenya’s most seasoned administrators. Mr Waweru’s commitment, personal discipline and loyalty to the country saw him rise through the ranks to be become a top public administrator.

“As the ruling Jubilee Party, we’ve lost a trusted, loyal and efficient leader whose contribution, as the most senior executive, has ensured our stability and progress,” the President, who is also the Jubilee Party Leader, eulogised.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant Jubilee Party supporters, Waweru’s family and all Kenyans fortitude and strength at this difficult time of mourning.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Interfaith Council caps gatherings at 120 minutes to slow COVID spread

Archbishop Anthony Muheria, while insisting on strict adherence to the containment measures, also advised places of worship to conduct services in the open and...

3 mins ago

World

Boom in innovation for overcoming disabilities: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, March 23 –Innovations aimed at helping people overcome mobility, sight and other disabilities have exploded in recent years, and are becoming ever more...

24 mins ago

Africa

Five dead in stampede while mourning Tanzania’s Magufuli

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 23 – A woman and four children were killed in a stampede in Tanzania as crowds rushed to mourn Tanzania’s...

55 mins ago

World

EU sanctions against Chinese individuals, entity pointless, harmful: Hungarian FM

BUDAPEST, March 23 – The European Union (EU) sanctions against individuals and entities in China and Myanmar are “pointless” and “harmful”, Hungarian Minister of...

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

Senior Biden administration officials to travel to Mexico seeking to “manage migration”

WASHINGTON, March 23 – Senior officials in charge of migration issues in the Joe Biden administration are heading to Mexico on Monday to discuss...

5 hours ago

County News

Closure of Kericho Law Courts over structural flaw extended for 2 weeks

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on Monday said the Judiciary had made great progress to secure alternative premises which will house the court.

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

First US city passes reparation plan for Black residents

Chicago, United States, March 23 – Council members in Evanston city outside Chicago voted Monday in favor of giving funds to Black residents as a...

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

BWIRE: We are no longer mourning but celebrating the life of Robin Njogu

It is no longer mourning. We are celebrating the passing on of a professional colleague, friend, journalism mentor, sociable and cool soul of Robin...

5 hours ago