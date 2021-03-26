Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta was vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 26, 2021.

Capital Health

President Kenyatta gets COVID-19 jab

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta has been vaccinated against COVID-19 on the day he issued new tough restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in the country that is battling the third wave.

Kenyatta was vaccinated in front of TV cameras alongside First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Cabinet Secretaries and other top officials and their families.

Officials said they all got the Oxford Astrazeneca from the 1.02 million doses acquired by Kenya last month to innoculate frontline workers, among them healthcare workers, police and teachers.

However, the Ministry of Health announced Thursday that Kenyans aged over 58 will also get the jab and encouraged more Kenyans to turn up as it plans to acquire more dosses.

The president announced tight restrictions Friday, in measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after the third wave swept the country with unprecedented infections and deaths since February.

In issuing the new restrictions, President Kenyatta declared the five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru COVID-19 infected regions that require tough restrictions.

Effectively, he said, “there shall be a cessation of movement into and out of the five counties effective Saturday until further notice.”

In a national address, Kenyatta ordered “that there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail, or air into and out of the disease infected area… effective midnight tonight” in Nairobi and four other counties where cases are rising fast. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Citing statistics from the Ministry of Health, Kenyatta said “if you test 100 Kenyans today, 20 will be positive compared to January this year when only 2 would have been positive.”

“This tells us that the rate of infection has gone up 10 times between January and March 2021,” he said.

Worse still, he said, out of every 10 positive cases countrywide, 6 are from Nairobi.

“In other words, if we took random samples of five people in Nairobi and tested them for COVID, three are likely to be positive,” he said, “this unfortunate turn of events calls for urgent and drastic measures.”

Kenya had recorded 2,066 fatalities and 126,170 infections by Thursday.

And he ordered bars to remain closed in the affected counties with restaurants only allowed to have take-aways.

He said the action was prompted by the rise in coronavirus infections which had shot up ten times higher in the past one month.

Further, Kenyatta revised the dusk to dawn curfew hours in the five counties which will now start at 8pm to 4 am. 

“That the hours of the ongoing nationwide curfew are revised to commence at 8:00pm and end at 4:00am in the zoned area comprising of the Counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru. In that regard, the rest of the country will observe curfew between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. daily, effective tomorrow, Saturday, 27 the day of March, 2021,” Kenyatta directed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In an elaborate address, President Kenyatta further directed security agencies across the country to enforce COVID-19 protocols without fear or favor, following a spike in cases of deaths and infections.

The President revoked all curfew passes and exemption passes while directing the Interior and Health Ministries to issue others, after fresh vetting, to avert misuse.

 The President pointed out that the measures though inconveniencing, are necessary in a bid to contain the infection rate that currently stands at more than 20 percent with at least 7 deaths being recorded daily.

 With the country experiencing a third and more lethal wave of infections, Kenyatta said the curve is expected to flatten by Mid-May.

“The measures are temporary and necessary to contain the spread of disease and therefore to stop further loss of life. I am personally convinced that the cost of not acting now would be far much greater,” the Head of State said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya imposes Nairobi lockdown, closes schools, to contain Covid-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Kenya imposed a lockdown in the capital Nairobi and four other counties Friday in measures to contain the rising...

47 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya tightens measures, again, to curb rise in COVID infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Kenya announced tight restrictions Friday, in measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after the third...

1 hour ago

business

KRA appoints two Commissioners to enhance leadership capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced appointments of two substantive Commissioners as part of an ongoing leadership capacity...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

France slams Russia’s Sputnik vaccine as ‘propaganda’ tool

Paris, France , March 26 – France on Friday accused Russia of using its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as a tool to spread Moscow’s influence and...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns former Kuria East MP Shadrack Manga and media personality Lorna Irungu

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the deaths of former Kuria East MP Shadrack Roger Mwita Manga who died on Thursday...

4 hours ago

Kenya

IJM launches new project to boost war against child sex trafficking in the coast

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26- In a move meant to curb child sex trafficking at the coast, the International Justice Mission-Kenya has launched an ambitious...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Uhuru directs his Cabinet to get COVID vaccine

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered his entire Cabinet and members of the Executive to lead by example and get...

5 hours ago

County News

Magoha issues tough warning against cheating as KCSE exams kick-off

KISII, Kenya Mar 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured that this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations is credible...

5 hours ago