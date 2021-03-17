Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret admire their Huduma Namba cards at Gusii Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations held in October 20, 2020.

Headlines

Pick your Huduma Namba card before IDs are degazetted: Govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The government says it will soon de-gazette the use of National Identity cards so as to pave way for the full rollout of Huduma Namba cards.

Huduma Namba, also referred to as the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) was introduced in 2019 and was billed as the single source of personal identification for Kenyans and persons resident in Kenya.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the process of phasing out the old Identity Cards is well on course even as he projected that the government aims to issue close to 37 million cards by the end of either 2021 or mid-2022.

“The de-gazettement of the cards will be done at an appropriate time,” he said as he disclosed that so far the government has dispatched 4.5 million messages notifying Kenyans to collect their cards in their respective designated stations.

Whereas the response by Kenyans has been sluggish, Oguna asked Kenyans to collect their cards to avoid a last-minute rush.

“Only half of the 4.5 have been responded to our call. If you do not respond to that message within three days it will be invalid in which case therefore, the card will be sent to the nearest station from where one registered,” he said.

While stressing that the issuance of the cards which happens during all the days of the week is free of charge, Oguna asked Kenyans to be wary of conmen who are out to defraud them.

“I am aware of some people who are asking Kenyans to part with Sh100 so that they can be issued with the cards. Do not allow yourself to be swindled,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government has since set up plans to conduct phase two of the registration exercise which is due to take place next month.

“The exercise will be conducted at the Assistant Chiefs’ offices and we plead with Kenyans who have not registered to take advantage of this,” he said.

The government said 38 million people had registered for the card by the time the exercise that cost Sh9.6 billion closed in May 2020.

The government commenced the distribution of the cards on February 4 with the first batch dispatched to Huduma Centre branches across Nairobi County and its 17 sub-county offices.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Maendeleo Chap Chap pulls out of Machakos Senate by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party has pulled out of the Machakos Senatorial by-election which is scheduled for Thursday following a...

24 mins ago

World

Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Atlanta, United States, March 17 – Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US...

43 mins ago

Africa

UN grateful for China’s pledge to donate COVID-19 vaccines to peacekeepers: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, March 17 (Xinhua) — The United Nations is grateful for China’s pledge to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers,...

1 hour ago

Biden Administration

Asian Americans in U.S. report nearly 3,800 hate-related incidents within a year: report

LOS ANGELES, March 17 – Asian Americans in the United States reported nearly 3,800 hate-related incidents in less than a year during the COVID-19...

1 hour ago

Biden Administration

Biden tells migrants ‘don’t come’ as criticism grows

Washington, United State, March 17 – US President Joe Biden urged migrants not to come to the United States on Tuesday, as criticism mounted over...

3 hours ago

Africa

UN says $1 billion needed for Nigeria humanitarian crisis

Abuja, Nigeria, March 17 – The United Nations estimated Tuesday that around $1 billion (840 million euros) were needed to respond to the humanitarian crisis...

4 hours ago

Africa

Libya’s western government hands power to unity team

Tripoli, Libya, March 16 – Libya’s Fayez al-Sarraj, outgoing head of the western-based Government of National Accord, formally handed over power Tuesday to a new...

13 hours ago

Africa

Zimbabwe receives second batch of Chinese vaccines

HARARE, March 16 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe on Tuesday received a second batch of Sinopharm doses donated by China plus an additional Sinovac doses commercially...

14 hours ago