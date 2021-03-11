Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

Pfizer jab 97% effective against symptomatic Covid: study

Published

BERLIN, Germany Mar 11 – Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine offers more protection than earlier thought with effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease reaching 97 percent, according to real-world evidence published Thursday by the pharmaceutical companies.

Using data from January 17 to March 6 from Israel’s national vaccination campaign, Pfizer/BioNTech found that prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 percent.

An earlier real-world study using data from between December 20, 2020 and February 1, 2021 had showed effectiveness at preventing symptomatic disease at 94 percent and asymptomatic illness at 92 percent.

“This comprehensive real-world evidence … can be of importance to countries around the world as they advance their own vaccination campaigns one year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic,” the two pharmaceutical companies said in a statement.

Israel’s inoculation campaign is the fastest in the world, with about 40 percent of the population already fully vaccinated against the virus.

Israel, which launched its vaccination campaign in December, has given the recommended two jabs of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to just under four million of its roughly nine million people.

More than five million have received one shot.

“Incidence rates in the fully vaccinated population have massively dropped compared to the unvaccinated population, showing a marked decline in hospitalised cases due to COVID-19,” said Israel’s Ministry of Health director Yeheskel Levy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Jubilee Party tells MPs team that BBI only solution to Kenya’s challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- The Jubilee Party has drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill during public participation by a joint...

10 mins ago

World

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 11 – Prince William on Thursday defended the British royal family after his younger brother Harry and wife Meghan accused...

26 mins ago

World

More jobs to spur China’s economic growth: premier

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) — An expansion in employment as a result of steady economic recovery will further promote sound growth of China’s economy,...

1 hour ago

BBI

Parliament kicks off public participation for BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- The Joint Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) has kicked off the Public Participation on the Constitutional Amendment Bill...

1 hour ago

World

Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster

Hisanohama, Japan, March 11- Japan fell silent on Thursday to mark 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country’s living memory: a powerful...

4 hours ago

Africa

Millions of women deprived of contraception in pandemic: UNFPA

Paris, France, March 11 – Some 12 million women may have lost access to contraception due to pandemic health disruptions, the United Nations sexual and...

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

China calls on U.S. to focus on cooperation, manage differences

BEIJING, China, March 10 – China hopes that the United States would lift unjustified restrictions and stop suppression against Chinese enterprises, and work with...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Raila is fine after medical tests: Doctor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Doctors have assured that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is fine and likely to be discharged after undergoing medical...

7 hours ago