Parties to submit candidates listed for primaries ahead of May 18 mini-polls today

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Political Parties intending to field candidates in the forthcoming by-elections have until close of business on Monday to submit the names of persons who will contest for party primaries to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Parties fielding candidates in upcoming by-elections will thereafter conclude elections before presenting their preferred candidates.

Wafula Chebukati, the electoral agency chairperson, gazetted May 18 as the date for the Garissa Senatorial by-election, Juja and Bonchari parliamentary seats as well as Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County Assembly.

The seats fell vacant following the deaths of Yusuf Haji (Garissa), Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Francis Munyua (Juja) and John Mburu of Rurii Ward.

“The Commission shall publish in the Gazette the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven days of receipt of names of the candidates,” he said.

Already, the ODM Party and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have asked interested party members who wish to vie for any of the seats in the by-elections to submit their application.

Political parties intending to present candidates in the by-elections through direct nominations have been given until March 22 to submit a list of the nominated persons who will vie in the respective seats.

Chebukati also notified public officers who intend to contest in any of the by-election to resign from public office within seven days of the declaration of the seat by respective Speakers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Candidates who are also intending to participate in the mini-polls as independents also have until close of business on Monday, March 8, to submit their names and symbols they intend to use.