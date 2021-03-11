Connect with us

The Bill has attained the required approval of 24 county assemblies for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum/CFM

BBI

Parliament kicks off public participation for BBI Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- The Joint Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) has kicked off the Public Participation on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and his Senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyegenye had urged members of the public to submit their views, representations or written memoranda to Parliament before Thursday last week.

On Tuesday, the Jubilee Party wrote to Parliament expressing interest to submit its views on the Bill which was derived from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Jubilee Party and the BBI taskforce were among the first ones to appear before the Committee.  

The BBI Bill was approved by 43 County Assemblies, rejected by three including Baringo, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet as Deputy President William Ruto home County Uasin Gishu opted to abstain from debating and voting on the document.

The Joint Committee has three weeks from Thursday to submit their reports to both Houses.

The Bill that aims to change the country’s governance structure was formally introduced in the two Houses last week.  

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has assured that Parliament will adopt the Bill by March 31 to pave way for a referendum.

The Bill which proposes the expansion of the National Executive by adding the Office of the Prime Minister and two deputies among other changes was borne out of a March 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in what ended hostilities sparked by the latter’s rejection of the 2017 presidential election outcome.

