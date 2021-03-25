Connect with us

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a press conference when his party teamed up with KANU, ANC and Ford Kenya to form an alliance known as One Kenya Alliance. /Dennis Kavisu.

Kenya

One Kenya Alliance to support Jubilee candidates in May by-elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25- FORD Kenya, KANU, Wiper and Amani National Congress (ANC) parties under the umbrella of the newly formed ‘One Kenya Alliance’ will not field candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Juja, Garissa and Bonchari but instead will support the Jubilee Party candidates.

Wiper and KANU party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi said the decision was arrived at after the alliance agreed to extend an olive branch to Jubilee Party after it opted out of the recent by-elections in their favour.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this alliance will not field candidates in Bonchari, Juja and Garissa following the demise of the former leaders. We will support and campaign for the Jubilee Party,” Kalonzo said.

On Wednesday, Jubilee Party handed nomination certificates to candidates who will vie in the Parliamentary by-elections scheduled for May 18. 

The party Secretary General Raphael Tuju unveiled Zebedeo Opore (Bonchari), Susan Waititu (Juja) and Abdul Haji (Garissa) as the party’s preferred choices for the mini polls respectively.

The seats fell vacant following the deaths of Oroo Oyioka, Francis Munyua Waititu and Yusuf Haji respectively.

