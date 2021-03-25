ODM hints at post-BBI alliance as 2022 alignments take shape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) says it is working on a post-Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) alliance that will have clear ideological positions on issues affecting Kenyans.

The National Assembly is yet to commence debate on the BBI Bill which has so far received approval from 43 County Assemblies and later went through public participation.

ODM released the statement on the day when FORD Kenya, KANU, Wiper, and Amani National Congress (ANC) formally announced the formation of One Kenya Alliance which they said will help champion BBI and unity.

The new alliance brings together Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi’s parties.

“The new alliance will have younger and fresh blood with clear ideological positions on the issues of the day,” the Raila Odinga-led party said through a statement.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the party will involve diverse Kenyans free of tribal affiliations as has been witnessed during formations of previous parties.

“As a party, we are done with the fading breed of tribal politicians whose singular focus over the years has been on what they can extract from our sweat, and from the country,” the party said.

While announcing the formation of the One Kenya Alliance, the party leaders noted that the new formation will be ‘breath of fresh air from the toxic politics that this country has experienced before.”

“We want to give Kenyans hope during this difficult period…the economic hardships are hurting all of us…and we need unity…. we stand here to tell Kenyans that if you thought there was no alternative please know that in this One Kenyan Alliance, there is hope,” the leaders said.