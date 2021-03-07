ODM and UDA invite applicants for upcoming by-elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Orange Democratic Movement Party and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited applications of interested aspirants in the upcoming by-elections.

This follows vacancies declared in Garissa for the senatorial seat, Members of the National Assembly for Bonchari and Juja constituencies and Member of Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County Assembly.

ODM Chairperson of the National Elections Board Catherine Mukeya said members have until Thursday next week to submit their applications to the party headquarters at Chungwa house.

“The National Elections Board gives notice to all interested applicants in the above electoral areas that applications be submitted in the prescribed form to the party headquarters by 12 noon Thursday, 11 th March, 2021,” Mukeya stated.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has also invited members intending to vie in the positions to apply and submit their applications by tomorrow noon to the party headquarters at the Hustler Center, Makindi road Nairobi.

UDA has however, not invited applications for the Garissa Senatorial by-election.

Bonchari constituency lost its MP John Oroo Oyioka on February 15 following a long illness while the Juja seat fell vacant after the late Francis Waititu, succumbed to brain cancer.

In Garissa, the seat fell vacant following the death of Yusuf Haji.