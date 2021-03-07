Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Kabuchai during the March 2021 by-election. /IEBC

Headlines

ODM and UDA invite applicants for upcoming by-elections

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Orange Democratic Movement Party and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited applications of interested aspirants in the upcoming by-elections.

This follows vacancies declared in Garissa for the senatorial seat, Members of the National Assembly for Bonchari and Juja constituencies and Member of Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County Assembly.

ODM Chairperson of the National Elections Board Catherine Mukeya said members have until Thursday next week to submit their applications to the party headquarters at Chungwa house.

“The National Elections Board gives notice to all interested applicants in the above electoral areas that applications be submitted in the prescribed form to the party headquarters by 12 noon Thursday, 11 th March, 2021,” Mukeya stated.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has also invited members intending to vie in the positions to apply and submit their applications by tomorrow noon to the party headquarters at the Hustler Center, Makindi road Nairobi.

UDA has however, not invited applications for the Garissa Senatorial by-election.

Bonchari constituency lost its MP John Oroo Oyioka on February 15 following a long illness while the Juja seat fell vacant after the late Francis Waititu, succumbed to brain cancer.

In Garissa, the seat fell vacant following the death of Yusuf Haji.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Senator Orengo claims a cabal in govt plotting 2022 succession

Senator Orengo on Saturday threatened to expose the said senior civil servants in the near future.

10 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Barasa, Kapondi directed to surrender firearms over electoral misconduct

Board Chairman Charles Mukindia explained they arrived at the decision following the consultations with the Inspector General of the National Police Service and upon...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 12.2pc even as 374 patients recover

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,874 after another patient succumbed to the disease.

11 hours ago

Africa

Uganda on alert as desert locusts remain active in neighboring Kenya

KAMPALA, Uganda, March 6 – Uganda remains on high alert as neighboring Kenya has turned into a breeding ground for the marauding desert locusts,...

1 day ago

Africa

Over 50,000 people in Rwanda inoculated on first day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

KIGALI, Rwanda, March 6 – More than 50,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, the first day of a nationwide vaccination campaign, Rwandan...

1 day ago

Kenya

Wanga, Aisha, Kapondi and Washiali among 10 legislators NCIC wants expelled from office

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia named the ten in a media briefing following chaotic by-elections in parts of Western and Rift Valley regions on Thursday.

1 day ago

World

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: govt military sources

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 6 – Fierce fighting between Yemeni pro-government forces and Iran-backed Huthi rebels has killed at least 90 combatants on both...

1 day ago

Africa

Ivory Coast holds legislative elections after political turmoil

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 6 –  People in Ivory Coast cast ballots in a parliamentary vote on Saturday, in a key test of stability after...

1 day ago