Odinga, Nyong’o and Orengo mourn Mama Sarah Obama

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo have joined Kenyans in conveying their messages of comfort to the family of Mama Sarah Obama following her passing on at the age of 99.

Kisumu County Government confirmed that Mama Sarah died at Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday after a short illness.



Odinga said the country had lost a matriarch who lived ahead of her time noting that “she single-handedly kept the family going long after the husband departed.”

“In between, she became a symbol of the Resilience and Confidence of the African woman with a unique capacity to face the challenges of life,” Odinga said.



Odinga said she utilized her grandson President Barack Obama to promote the education of girls and fight social ills through her Foundation.

Orengo and Nyongo said Mama Sarah will be remembered for her magnetic personality and ability to care deeply for others allowed her to cultivate many lasting relationships.

“She was always very charming and warm to those who visited her in her home in Kogelo. She was Mama Sarah was not only a role model of the larger Obama family and a motherly figure to many people. She was a philanthropist who helped to mobilize funds to pay school fees for many orphans and vulnerable children,” Governor Nyong’o mourned.