Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Sarah Obama, the president's 94-year old step-grandmother, is the matriarch of the family. She is "Mama Sarah" to Kenyans, and "granny" to Obama/AFP

Kenya

Obama’s Kenyan ‘granny’ dies aged 99

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, March 29 – Sarah Obama, the grandmother of former US President Barack Obama, has died aged 99 in western Kenya, her daughter told AFP Monday.

“It is true she has gone to be with the Lord,” said an emotional Marsat Onyango, her daughter, “she passed on this morning.”

Sarah Obama, popularly known as Mama Sarah, had been admitted to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Once a simple country woman, Sarah Obama was for a long time best known for the hot porridge and doughnuts she served at a local school.

But she rose to world fame with the 2008 election of her step-grandson Barack as the first black US president.

Already a national celebrity after the former Illinois senator Barack Obama visited Kenya in 2006, Sarah’s modest homestead became a tourist attraction with Obama’s November 2008 election triumph.

Born in 1922 in a village on the shores of the glittering waters of Lake Victoria, Sarah was the third wife of Hussein Onyango Obama, President Obama’s grandfather, a herbalist and a village elder who fought for the British in Burma, now called Myanmar.

Onyango Obama, who died in 1975, is said to be the first man to swap goatskin clothing for trousers in his village. He returned from the war in Burma with a gramophone and a picture of a white woman he claimed to have married.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although not a blood relation, President Obama often refered to Sarah as his grandmother, calling her “granny”.

On his trip back to Kenya as US president, he met with her among other family members in Nairobi. 

After leaving office, he traveled to her home in the village of Kogelo in 2018, joking he had been unable to do so in 2015 as his jet was too big to land in Kisumu.   

Obama is linked to his Kenyan family via his father Barack senior, a pipe-smoking economist who Obama has admitted he “never truly” knew.

He met Barack Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, in Hawaii. But he walked out when Obama was just two and died in a car crash in Nairobi in 1982, aged 46.

Obama senior had worked in the government of Jomo Kenyatta, who led Kenya at independence from Britain until his death 14 years later in 1978.

The two men did not get on well, with Kenyatta — the father of Kenya’s current president Uhuru Kenyatta — sacking Obama senior, and blackballing him for further government jobs, an ostracisation that would help fuel alcoholism.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Western views of human rights don’t represent int’l community: Chinese FM

ABU DHABI, March 28 – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that the views of human rights held by...

23 mins ago

Biden Administration

Biden faces tough choices in Afghanistan as troop withdrawal deadline nears

KABUL, March 29 – U.S. President Joe Biden has mulled over extending the May 1 deadline set last year by his predecessor Donald Trump...

53 mins ago

County News

President Kenyatta mourns Mama Sarah Obama as an icon of family values

In his message of comfort, the President mourned the Obama family matriarch as an icon of family values and a philanthropist whose contribution to...

55 mins ago

County News

Judiciary suspends in person court sittings in 5-county area zoned as virus hotspot

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu directed that all registries, courts, and tribunals in the five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru shall...

1 hour ago

Africa

Dozens killed in Mozambique Islamist attack: government

Maputo, Mozambique, March 29 – Dozens of people were killed in coordinated jihadist attacks in northern Mozambique’s Palma town, the government said on Sunday, four...

1 hour ago

County News

2 university students perish in a an accident along Nakuru-Kericho highway

Kericho County Police Commander, Silas Gichunge said seven other people were injured in the 6pm road crash.

1 hour ago

Africa

Ever Given container ship starts to move in Suez Canal: tracking sites

Cairo, Egypt, March 29 – The massive container ship which has been blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week started to move on Monday,...

2 hours ago

County News

Mama Sarah Obama dies in Kisumu, family confirms

Her daughter Marsat Onyango said her mother had been in poor health for some time.

2 hours ago