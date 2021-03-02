Connect with us

Nyeri tycoon, 4 others charged with murder of his son

Published

NYERI, Kenya Mar 2 – Nyeri tycoon accused of hiring hitmen to kill his son over a domestic quarrel has been charged with murder.

Wangondu Kinini was arraigned before Nyeri High Court on Tuesday alongside 4 co-accused, among them his driver James Mahinda. The others were Eddy Kariuki ,Raphael Wachira and Geoffrey warutumo.

They all denied the offence before Lady Justice Florence Muchemi.

The prosecution led by senior state counsel Duncan Ondimu said that the accused person murdered Daniel Mwangi Wangondu on January 1 at Mwiyogo village in Kieni West sub county.

The sixth suspect Charity Nyawira had earlier been released by a lower court after the prosecution said that there was no evidence linking him to the offense.

Nyawira, who is Mahinda’s wife, was ordered to be reporting to detectives in Nyeri during the investigations period.

The judge ordered the accused persons be remanded in separate prisons untill March 9 when their bail application will be heard.

The State Counsel while seeking detention said that detectives requires more time to file an application for compelling reasons on why they should not be released on bail.

He that said in light of the gravity of the case, the security of accused persons was at stake.

Detectives said they had compiled evidence to show how Wangondu who is a prominent businessman in Mweiga hired killers to murder his own son after they differed over family issues.

