Night curfew extended for 60 days as govt heightens virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the night curfew running from 10 pm to 4 am for a further 60 days.

The extension issued under upscalled coronavirus containment measures also applies to the effective closing time for restaurants and pubs which was retained at 9pm.

The extended curfew was among many other containment measures which will remain in force in a move the president said was necessitated by risks of the third wave of coronavirus which has been reported in various parts of the world.

“And because in the past,our policy decisions have been guided by science, dataandevidence, we will continue to be guided by the scientific evidence. Empirical evidence over the last one year shows us that,when we escalate measures,levels of community infections and positivity rates go down,” he said.

President Kenyatta who outlined the measures in an address to the nation Friday afternoon however said workers in the essential service sectors including construction and industries will be exempted from the curfew.

“To provide business continuity during the containment period, exemption on the application of curfew is hereby granted to essential services providers, factories, and construction sites to operate night shifts,” he explained.

As part of the containment measures, Kenyatta also prohibited political gatherings for 30 days effective Friday midnight even as he urged the police to strictly enforce the ban.

“I further direct the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) jointly with the National Police Service and County Governments Enforcements Officers to strictly enforce this Public Order regardless of the social and political status of the convenors of the political gatherings,” he said.

Many national leaders including the President, Deputy President and Cabinet Secretaries have openly held gatherings where citizens flout the social distancing rules with some attending such meetings without masks.

Religious gatherings, on the other hand, were restricted to a third of auditorium capacities as wedding attendance was restricted to 100 persons.

He said the burial of deceased persons should be conducted within 72 hours of demise with the attendance capped at 100.

President Kenyatta also directed the transport ministry to review COVID-19 containment measures in line with increased transmission risk.

Currently, Public Service Vehicle operators are required to book half capacity of their vehicles to ensure social distancing. They are also required to ensure passengers wear face masks at all times.

Kenyatta issued the address on a day the country reported 750 positive cases out of 6,264 samples analysed within 24 hours.

The country’s positive rate stood at 11.97 per cent, double the five per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The COVID-19 death toll stood at 1,901 after two more patients succumbed to the disease.