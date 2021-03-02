Nigeria receives 4 million Covax vaccines

ABUJA, Nigeria Mar 2 – A shipment of 3.94 million coronavirus jabs arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, making Africa’s most populous nation the world’s third country to receive vaccines under Covax, a global scheme to provide free inoculations, an AFP journalist saw.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, are the first of 16 million doses that Covax plans to deliver over the coming months to Nigeria, where they will be given first to healthworkers, the government said.