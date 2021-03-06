Mwilu orders closure of Kericho Law Courts building declared structurally unsound

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KERICHO, Kenya, Mar 6 –The Kericho Law Courts has been temporarily closed due to structural flaws caused by modifications undertaken on the building in 2014.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu in statement gave the directive on Friday when she ordered judiciary staff to evacuate the building.

Mwilu’s decision was promted by a report submitted to the Judiciary on Wednesday by the Department of Public Wors which assessed the building a recommended that it be vacated as a matter of urgency to avert a potential disaster.

“The Judiciary prioritizes, above all, the safety and security of its staff and other courts users. Consequently, the decision has been taken, in consultation with the Presiding Judge, the CUC and other stakeholders at Kericho Law Courts, to close the building for an initial period of two weeks,” Mwilu said.

Being the only court in Kericho County, the Judiciary advised court users to use virtual platforms, and file documents online to ensure minimum disruption in service delivery at the station.

In the meantime, the Judiciary said the County Government of Kericho has provided space at its revenue offices for temporary use, where pleas and other urgent matters will be handled.

“We are also engaged in discussions with both the County and the National Government to secure alternate facilities to house the Court in the intervening period. Court users and the general public will be notified about the new location once it is operational,” stated Mwilu.

Mwilu also noted the need for increased Judiciary funding so as to implement infrastructural projects which have stalled due to insufficient funds.

The Judiciary also wants to carry out renovations on court stations in a ‘dilapidated’ state.