Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
People wait in long lines at a grocery store i

World

Multiple’ deaths in US mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Published

Boulder, United States , March 23 – A gunman killed multiple people including a police officer at a grocery store in Colorado on Monday, police said, in the latest shooting to hit the western state — scene of two of the most infamous US mass murders.

One “person of interest” is injured and in custody, police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store in Boulder, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of the state capital Denver.

“We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer,” said Yamaguchi, without confirming the number of deaths or any possible motive.

Multiple US media reports said at least six people were killed in the shooting, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Live-streamed video earlier had showed a white middle-aged man — shirtless and seemingly covered in blood — detained by police and led from the supermarket.

The suspect in custody was the only person suffering “serious injuries at this point,” Yamaguchi said, without confirming that the man in the video was that suspect. 

President Joe Biden — who last month called on Congress to enact “commonsense” gun law reforms — has been briefed on the shooting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

“My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community,” said Colorado governor Jared Polis, calling the incident a “senseless tragedy.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Words can do no justice to the tragedy that has unfolded this afternoon,” tweeted Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. 

“Our community will soon grieve our losses, and begin our healing.”

Eyewitnesses inside the supermarket at the time of the shooting said they heard multiple gunshots before fleeing through a back entrance.

“I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips,” Ryan Borowski, who was in the store when he heard at least eight gunshots and escaped, told CNN.

“It felt amazing that everybody was helping each other out and that our instincts were on the same page and we ran… I don’t know why other people didn’t, and I’m sorry that they froze. I wish that this just didn’t happen.”

Unverified early images livestreamed by an eyewitness showed at least three people lying prone on the ground both inside and immediately outside the store, before multiple new gunshots rang out. 

– ‘Senseless’ –

Dozens of armored vehicles, ambulances and armed personnel including FBI agents and SWAT teams were deployed to the scene.

Later, shoppers who had been led safely out of the store sat wrapped in blankets, talking to emergency workers in the snow-covered parking area.

“Our hearts are broken over this senseless act of violence,” said King Soopers spokeswoman Kelli McGannon, praising “first responders who so bravely responded to these acts of violence.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The shooting follows another mass shooting last week at Asian-owned spas in the southeastern state of Georgia that left eight dead.

Colorado has previously suffered two of the most infamous mass shootings in US history.

In 1999, two teenage boys shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher at Columbine High School before dying by suicide. 

Then in 2012, a heavily armed man stormed a movie theater showing a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado, murdering 12. The gunman is now serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

China strives for quality, efficiency in economic growth: Premier Li

BEIJING, China March 23 – Premier Li Keqiang said Monday that China strives for higher quality and efficiency in stable economic growth, which requires...

14 mins ago

Africa

PHOTOS: President Kenyatta attends State Funeral of former Tanzanian President Magufuli in Dodoma

The President, who is also the current Chairperson of the East African Community, said the late Dr Magufuli was a close ally with whom...

12 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate soars to 22.1pc with 1,130 cases recorded

Nairobi County accounted for 730 cases, with the ministry sounding a warning on the rising cases which may strain the healthcare system.

13 hours ago

County News

KCPE exams kick off amid heightened virus containment measures

The exams postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 triggered closure of schools and the Ministry of Education will be concluded on Thursday.

21 hours ago

Africa

S. Africa sells its AstraZeneca vaccine doses to AU

Johannesburg, South Africa, March 22 – South Africa has sold a million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for distribution in 14 fellow African nations,...

23 hours ago

Kenya

2020 KCPE exams delayed over pandemic set to commence Monday

The exams postponed in 2020 over the outbreak of coronavirus will be administered under prescribed Ministry of Health COVID-19 regulations.

1 day ago

World

First ever tweet turns 15 years old

San Francisco, United States, March 21 – Fifteen years ago Jack Dorsey typed out a banal message — “just setting up my twttr” — which...

1 day ago

Africa

Kenya offers free Covid jabs to UN, diplomats: sources

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 21 – The United Nations on Sunday defended its decision to accept free Covid-19 jabs for its staff in Kenya even...

1 day ago