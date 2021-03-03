Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mukhisa Kituyi who resigned as Secretary General of UNCTAD to vie for the presidency in Kenya. /MOSES MUOKI.

Headlines

Mukhisa set for grand home-coming in Western on Saturday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi will hold a major home-coming ceremony in western Kenya on Saturday, as part of his presidential bid popularization.

Kituyi, who is seeking to become Kenya’s fifth president in the forthcoming General Election, hails from Bungoma County, hence his grand homecoming before he begins countrywide tours.

An itinerary released by his campaign team states that he will land at Matulo Airstrip in Webuye at 8.00 am where will be received by his supporters, friends and family.

“The procession of his convoy will pass through Kanduyi, to Chwele, Kimilili, Kamukuywa, Naitiri and terminate at Mbakalo grounds for the homecoming event,” bis campaign said.

National and local leaders are expected to grace the occasion.

Kituyi is on Sunday also set to hold an interdenominational church service at his Mbakalo home where he will meet local leaders.

Kituyi returned to the country last month after resigning from the prestigious UN post where he served for eight years, and made it clear that he is on the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends next year.

The former Kimilili MP who also served as a Cabinet Minister in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration has been speaking about his bid since last year, the latest being on January 3 during a meeting with a group of professionals in Bungoma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With political realignments taking shape in the country ahead of the high stake General Election, it remains unclear which political party Kituyi will use to vie for the country’s top seat.

Kituyi joins a growing list of aspirants for the top job among them Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

During his tenure at the UN body, Kituyi was credited for helping bring the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into fruition and for his contribution to the historic Nairobi Maafikiano outcome document of the UNCTAD14 conference.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

UN appeals for 266 mln USD to feed over 3 mln refugees in Eastern Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3 – Two UN agencies on Tuesday appealed for 29.23 billion shillings (about 266 million U.S. dollars) to end food ration...

1 hour ago

Africa

UNICEF to support released schoolgirls in Nigeria　　

LAGOS, Nigeria, March 3 – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday that it will provide psychosocial support to the released schoolgirls...

2 hours ago

Africa

Egypt, Sudan voice concern over possible 2nd phase filling of Ethiopia’s Nile dam

CAIRO, Egypt March 3 – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Sudanese counterpart Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi stressed on Tuesday that Ethiopia’s possible second...

2 hours ago

County News

DCI recovers Sh7mn maize seeds in Narok stolen from Kenya Seeds Company

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Maize seeds worth more than Sh7 million were recovered in Narok Tuesday, in what detectives said is a major...

2 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC mulls action against Tabitha Mutemi for taking up Media Council job as Ministry calls for revocation

Mutemi is embroiled in a tussle to keep her job as a board member at MCK, in what the Attorney General's office says is...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Church calls for fairness in COVID-19 vaccination

KISUMU, Kenya Mar 3 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called for equity in the administration of COVID-19 vaccine in...

4 hours ago

World

Myanmar junta charges six journalists, including AP photographer

Yangon, Myanmar, March 3 – Myanmar’s military authorities have charged an Associated Press photographer and five other journalists over their coverage of anti-coup protests, their...

5 hours ago

Africa

Libya govt urges UN experts to publish corruption claims

Tripoli, Libya, March 3 – Libya’s new interim executive called on UN experts on Tuesday to make public a report containing allegations of vote-buying during...

5 hours ago