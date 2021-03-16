MPs recalled to debate Division of Revenue Bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called for a special sitting of the House on Thursday for the lawmakers to debate the Division of Revenue Bill.

The lawmakers who are on a short recess aborted the Bill’s debate last week after they protested the delayed remittance of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (CDF) by the National Treasury.

The lawmakers lamented that the delay had stalled key developmental projects in their respective constituencies.

In a special Gazette notice on Monday, Muturi The sittingS will be conducted in the morning and in the afternoon at the National Assembly chambers.

The Division of Revenue bill was to be concluded on Thursday last week for ONWARD presentation to the Senate for concurrence.

According to the lawmakers, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has only released Sh9 million to the constituencies compared to the Sh137 million which was supposed to be disbursed in the financial year 2020/2021.

With the scheduled sitting, officials said there was hope following CS Yattani’s commitment to fast-track the disbursement of the funds proving to be a game changer.

Among the other issues that will be handled by the lawmakers include the Consideration in Second Reading of the National Aviation Management Bill, Voting on the Motion for Second Reading of the Division of Revenue Bill and the Consideration in Third Reading of the Division of Revenue Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 7 of 2021).