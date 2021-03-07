MPs Barasa, Kapondi directed to surrender firearms over electoral misconduct

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Kimilili MP Didimus Barasa and his Mt Elgon counterpart Fred Kapondi were Saturday ordered to surrender all the firearms and ammunition in their possession after the Firearm Licensing Board revoked their licenses.

Board Chairman Charles Mukindia explained they arrived at the decision following the consultations with the Inspector General of the National Police Service and upon its own reflection on the MPs misconduct during Thursday’s by-election in Kabuchai.

“Consequently, the under-listed persons are hereby directed to surrender the Firearm Certificates and the firearm including all ammunition in their possession to the Board or the nearest Police Station within twenty-four (24) hours,” he said in a statement to newsrooms.

Mukindia warned that failure by the duo to comply with the directive will attract legal sanctions with the attendant consequences.

He said the Board will continue monitoring all cases relating to misuse of firearms by Licensed Civilian Firearm Holders.

The development came days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi directed that all firearm licences belonging to leaders involved in Thursday by-election chaos be suspended immediately.