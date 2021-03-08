Connect with us

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro in the dock on March 8, 2021 when he was charged with malicious damage following chaos in the Kiamokama by-election.

Kenya

MP Osoro charged with malicious damage following by-election chaos

Published

KISII, Kenya Mar 8 – South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro was on Monday charged with malicious damage to property following a fracas in last week’s by-election in Kiamokama.

The legislator denied the charges when he was arraigned before Kisii Chief Magistrate Nathan Shiundu who granted him a bond of Sh100, 000 or a cash bail of Sh50, 000.

Osoro is accused of damaging the windscreen and doors of a motor vehicle registration s belonging to Peter Karanja during the Kiamokama Ward by-election that was held on March 4, 2021.

The damages of the vehicle were valued at Sh200, 000, according to documents presented in court by the prosecution.

Osoro’s lawyers led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome pleaded to the court to have their client released on a free bond noting that he was not a flight risk.

Osoro surrendered to authorities at the Kisii Central Police after police declared him a wanted man. His case will be mentioned on March 22.

