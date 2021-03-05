Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Cumulative cases reported in the country since March 14, 2020 stood at 107,729. These included 87,176 recoveries and 1,873 deaths/CFM/FILE

Capital Health

MoH reports 7.7pc virus positivity rate, 3 deaths and 494 admissions

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement shared to newsrooms, said there were 494 hospital admissions while another 1,615 patients were under home-based care and isolation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Ministry of Health reported a 7.7pc COVID positivity rate on Friday after 400 more people tested positive for the virus out of 5,189 samples tested within 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,873 after three more deaths were reported over the same period.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement shared to newsrooms, said there were 494 hospital admissions while another 1,615 patients were under home-based care and isolation.

He said that another 77 patients had recovered from the disease over the same period including 50 who had been admitted in various health facilities.

Cumulative cases reported in the country since March 14, 2020 stood at 107,729. These included 87,176 recoveries and 1,873 deaths.

Nairobi reported the highest number of cases at 279 while Kiambu and Murang’a had 37 and nine cases each.

Out of the 67 patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit, 24 were on ventilatory support , 35 on supplemental oxygen while 8 were on observation.

Acting Public Health Director-General Patrick Amoth on Friday became the first Kenyan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The health ministry deployed the 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in the country on Tuesday to county referral facilities where health workers and other frontline workers including security officers and teachers will be prioritized.

Amoth received the jab at the official launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which was officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache.

A health worker stationed in the Intensive Care Unit, a dentist, medical students, and lecturers were also among the first beneficiaries of the nationwide vaccination program activated at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Uasin Gishu Health Executive Evelyn Rotich already confirmed the arrival of 60,000 COVID vaccine doses in Eldoret which will cater for 7 counties in the Rift valley region.

The vaccines will cover Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, and Eldoret county which is a regional vaccine storage center.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Ending FGM will empower the girl child to participate fully in development: President Kenyatta

While highlighting the benefits of educating girls, the President advised the Samburu community to give their boys and girls an equal opportunity to attend...

1 min ago

Capital Health

MoH activates electronic system to track COVID vaccine deployment

The vaccination exercise having been launched, the ministry said the doses will now be dispatched to the county referral facilities.

16 hours ago

Capital Health

China provides COVID-19 vaccines to Arab League

CAIRO, Egypt, March 5 – China provided on Thursday a batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to the Arab League (AL) general secretariat in Cairo,...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya launches COVID vaccination targetting 1 million health workers, police

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Kenya on Friday began vaccinating high-priority healthcare workers against coronavirus, as initial consignments of the long-awaited drugs began to be...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Health DG Amoth, KNH CEO Kamuri among first 10 COVID vaccinees

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Evanson Kamuri was second to receive the vaccine. He was followed by other health workers at the nation's largest...

18 hours ago

World

UN still waiting for proof Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa alive

Geneva, Switzerland, March 5 – The UN said Friday it was yet to see evidence from the United Arab Emirates that Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa was...

19 hours ago

World

Fresh bloodshed in Myanmar as UN set to meet on crisis

Yangon, Myanmar, March 5 – A protester was shot dead in Myanmar on Friday, in the latest round of bloodletting at anti-coup demonstrations as the...

19 hours ago

County News

ELOG condemns harassment of IEBC officials, voter bribery during mini-polls on Thursday

In order to improve the integrity of the elections ahead of the 2022 polls, ELOG called for a speedy investigation on incidences of harassment...

20 hours ago