Missing NLC communications director Jennifer Wambua found dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Jennifer Wambua, the National Land Commission employee who went missing on Friday, has been found dead.

Her body was discovered at Nairobi’s City Mortuary on Monday. Police said the body had been picked at Ngong Forest.

Wambua who worked as the Deputy Director in charge of communication went missing after leaving the office on Friday shortly after checking into the office according to surveillance footage analyzed by police.

Her husband, Joseph Komu, who filed a missing person report at Capitol Hill Police Station, said he had found her handbag in their car on which they drove to work on the day she disappeared.