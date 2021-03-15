Meru Law Courts shut for 7 days after staff member succumbed to COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Meru Law Courts has been shut for 7 days effective Monday after a staff member who worked in the civil registry of the High Court succumbed to the coronavirus.

The affected are the High Court, the Environment and Land

Court and the Magistrates’ Court.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu Monday said the decision was reached after the Presiding Judge of the High Court in Meru held an urgent Courts Users Committee meeting over the COVID-19 outbreak within the premises.

“Their recommendations as communicated to my office were that the court station be

temporarily closed with immediate effect,” she said.

Mwilu said there was a high probability that there was general interaction with the affected person and therefore a high potential for exposure and the spread of the virus.

“The Civil Registry is a busy registry with a high volume of file movement and

extensive interactions between staff, as well as between staff and our clients and

court users. There is a high probability that there was general interaction with the

affected person,” the statement issued noted.

She said the closure would enable personnel at the station to undergo a mass testing exercise on Monday and facilitate a fumigation exercise scheduled for Tuesday.

During the period of closure, all urgent matters for the Magistrates’ Courts at Meru Law Courts shall be directed to Githongo, Tigania and Nkubu Law Courts.

“All urgent matters for the ELC at Meru shall be directed to the ELC at

Embu. All urgent matters for the High Court at Meru shall be directed to the

High Courts at Embu and Nanyuki,” she added.