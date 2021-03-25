Media fraternity, friends and family mourn Robin Njogu as cheerful, gentle and loving

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25 – Friends and family converged at the All Saints Cathedral church Thursday for the funeral service of journalist Robin Njogu who left an indelible mark in his communications career.

Robin, who worked as Managing Editor in charge of radio at the Royal Media Services (RMS) succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on Monday after battling the disease for a month at the Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in Nairobi.

He started his journalism career at Capital FM before moving to Nation FM and eventually RMS. He was set to be buried in Kitale on Saturday.

“He will be remembered for his role in the transformation of radio news delivery in Kenya, he stood tall in a sea of journalists, almost always being the first to break stories. Radio in Kenya has lost a real legend, passionate, charismatic, and genuine. Your legacy and contribution will forever remain,” said Churchil Otieno, the President of the Kenya Editors Guild.

Otieno said Njogu freely trained journalists and impacted their lives even as he build worthwhile networks that grew his career.

The Capital FM family also mourned him as a cheerful person whose life impacted his former colleagues at the radio station.

“Robin was full of life, always smiling and laughing, generous and kind, and even at death, he continues to inspire most of us to be better,” said Ann Nderi, who worked with Robin at Capital FM.

Friends and family of the renowned journalist also mourned him as a dedicated family man who was gentle and kind to everyone who crossed his path.

His wife, Caroline described him as a loving father who was always involved in their children’s lives and taught them to be confident, respectful, and self-disciplined.

“Robin was there for all his children’s lives, he involved them in all he did, he taught them to do the right thing, to have a clear mind, respect everyone, to never accept less and the importance of keeping one’s word,” she said.

His siblings mourned their brother as a focused, hardworking, and humble person.

“Your memories will live with us all the days of our lives, you were always there for us, taught us to do the right thing and be ready for consequences, you loved people from deep inside your soul and related well with all despite their age, gender, and social class,” one of his sisters said.