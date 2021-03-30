Mama Sarah Obama to be laid to rest today

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Mama Sarah Onyango Obama, the third wife of the paternal grandfather of former US President Barack Obama was set to be laid to rest on Tuesday in Kogelo village, Siaya County.

She died at Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday after a short illness.

The Obama family spokesperson Sheik Musa Ismail said the burial, although delayed will be conducted in line with Islamic teachings.

A night vigil was held at her Kogelo home on Monday. Her body will be buried next to the graves of her husband and that of the father to President Obama.

According to Siaya County Commissioner Michael Ole Tialal , the public will not be allowed to attend the burial which will be restricted to close family members and a few guests approved by the family in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama penned an emotional tribute on Monday as he mourned his grandmother describing her as a constant, stabilizing force when the Obama family had difficulties.

In a statement on his social media pages, the 44th President of United States said Mama Sarah who he affectionately referred to as ‘Dani’ or ‘Granny, will always be celebrated with gratitude for her long and remarkable life.

He went on to highlight that during the course of her life, Mama Sarah witnessed epochal changes taking place around the globe such as the world war, liberation movements, moon landings, and the advent of the computer age and see one of her grandsons get elected to the United States Presidency.