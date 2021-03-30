Mama Sarah Obama laid to rest in Kogelo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 30 – The body of Mama Sarah Obama, the step grandmother of the former US President Barack Obama was laid to rest Tuesday afternoonnoon at her Kogelo residence in Siaya County, a day after she passed on.

Her burial, although delayed, was conducted in line with Islamic traditions.

The body was interred next to the grave of her husband, Obama’s grandfather, in a ceremony presided over by Kisumu Muslim Community Chairperson Sheikh Musa Ismail.

Musa recounted a trip he took with Mama Sarah to Mecca in Saudi Arabia sometimes in 2010.

He said Mama Sarah was at peace with herself after stepping into Mecca saying she was ready to die after fulfilling her desires.

“She told me that right now even if I die, my heart is at peace because I longed to come here,” he recollected.

Musa said Mama Sarah lived a wonderful life on earth and her death should be celebrated because she has gone to be with her Maker. Malik Obama speaks during the burial of Mama Sarah Obama/CFM – Ojwang Joe

The burial ceremony that was restricted to a large crowd due to COVID-19 regulations was attended by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo, who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta, Siaya County Governor Cornel Rasanga and his Kisumu counterpart Anyang Nyong’o.

In a speech read by Rachael, President Kenyatta said Mama Sarah impacted positively on the lives of the vulnerable in the society and her contribution to better humanity will remain engraved in people’s hearts.

“We celebrate her life as a woman of substance who was outstanding. She made her work the most welcoming place to everyone who visited,” President Kenyatta said.

Other leaders eulogized Mama Sarah as a cheerful giver, a mother of all who was out to bring smiles in the faces of widows, after becoming a widow herself in 1975 when her husband Hussein Onyango Obama died.

Siaya County Commissioner Michael Oleitalal said the late Mama Sarah had left a rich legacy behind which should be emulated.

Oleitalal said widows and orphans who passed through the hands of Mama Sarah have a story to tell the world.

“A lot has been told about the late, she was a developmental oriented lady who helped widows and orphans in this region,” he said.

Malik Obama, the half brother to President Obama had to be escorted out of the podium after being overcome by grief while paying tribute to Mama Sarah.