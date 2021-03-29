Mama Sarah Obama dies in Kisumu, family confirms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 29 – Mama Sarah Obama, the step grandmother to former US President Barack Obama is dead

Mama Sarah, as she was fondly called, passed away around 4am on Monday while receiving treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu.

She was the third wife of President Obama’s paternal grandfather.

Her daughter Marsat Onyango said her mother had been in poor health for some time.

“It’s true she went to be with her Lord,” Marsat said on phone overcome with emotion.

Mama Sarah had taken up an initiative to care for destitute children as well as helping the widows in Siaya’s Kogelo village.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o condoled with the people of Kogelo for losing a Matriarch saying the late Mama Sarah will be remembered for empowering orphans through education.

“She was a philanthropist who mobilized funds to pay school fees for the orphans,” he said.

Marsat promised to give more details later in relation to preparations for her burial. Sarah was a believer of the Islamic faith.