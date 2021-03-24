Connect with us

Capital News
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala/FILE

Kenya

Malala removed as Senate Deputy Minority Leader

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been removed as the Senate Deputy Minority Leader.

An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senate Parliamentary Group meeting held on Wednesday morning resolved to oust Malala from the post. It was attended by 28 Senators.

ODM is an affiliate party of the National Super Alliance (NASA) that brings together ODM, Amani National Congress (ANC) party, Wiper and Ford Kenya.

Malala was replaced by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo who was set to be confirmed on the floor of the House by Speaker Ken Lusaka.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo had dispatched invites for the Wednesday meeting which also focussed on issues around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill. 

Whereas the grounds for removal of Malala were not given by the Siaya Senator, the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party member is reportedly accused of gross misconduct and disrespect to the ODM Party that largely catapulted him to the position.

In particular, Malala is accused of showing disrespect to some of the ODM Party members during the Matungu by-election where he campaigned for his party candidate, Peter Nabulindo who eventually clinched the seat.

While Malala’s removal is not strange owing to the NASA coalition woes where ODM has been accused of frustrating its coalition partners, the move has widened the rift especially at a time ANC and Wiper Party are in the process of forming alliances with other parties without the Raila Odinga-led movement.

Malala has in recent days been drumming up support for his party leader Musalia Mudavadi whom he says is fit to succeed President Uhuru kenyatta in 2022.

Malala was on Wednesday set to respond to his ouster.

