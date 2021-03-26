Magoha issues tough warning against cheating as KCSE exams kick-off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Mar 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured that this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations is credible with watertight to curb cheating.

He has however, warned candidates and teachers across th country to avoid any malpractice that can easily lead to disqualifications.

752, 437 candidates are sitting for this year’s KCSE exams under tight COVID-19 measures.

While supervising the opening of an examination container in Kisii County, Magoha said enough measures had been put in place to ensure the integrity of the exams is not compromised.

“All is set and everything has been done to ensure that no cases of cheating are reported,” he said.

The candidates started off with English paper, for both braille and the hearing-impaired which will be followed by English (Comprehension, Literary Appreciation and Grammar) for the various categories of learners.

The candidates will take a weekend rest and sit the Mathematics and Chemistry papers on Monday.

Magoha however, pointed out that the Ministry had singled out Kisii, Isebania and Migori as possible regions where attempts of cheating might be reported.

“”If a school is big with more than 300 candidates let them have at least four police officers,” said the CS.