Capital News
The Nairobi Governor is facing corruption and terrorism-related charges/CFM-FILE

County News

Magistrate orders psychiatric check on Sonko at KNH

Trial Magistrate Peter Aoko said the test must be conducted at a public facility preferably the Kenyatta National Hospital.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – A Nairobi anti-corruption court on Thursday ordered a psychiatric examination of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko before he can stand trial in a Sh14 million graft case.

Trial Magistrate Peter Aoko said the test must be conducted at a public facility preferably the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Aoko issued the orders after Sonko’s lawyer who cited an independent psychiatrist informed the court that their client was unfit to stand trial.

The magistrate ordered that the report from the government psychiatrist be filed in court on or before March 12.

Sonko was presented in court by officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) following orders issued by two courts.

He was accompanied by paramedics and an AAR ambulance was on standby during his entire apperace in court.

Shortly after the Milimani Law Courts appearance over the graft case, he was whisked away for a hearing at the Kahawa Law Court where the ATPU is seeking the court’s permission to hold him for interrogation on terrorism-related charges for 30 days.

The former Nairobi Governor’s woes deepened in February after he went public about an alleged scheme in 2017 to paint the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) in a negative light by funding and facilitating chaos attributed to opposition party supporters jointly with Interior Principle Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Kibicho who denied the claims recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations subsequently leading to Sonko’s arrest.

The State preferred terrorism charges against Sonko but is yet to charge him with ATPU asking for time to complete an ongoing investigation.

