Capital News
LSK President Nelson Havi/FILE

Kenya

LSK Council extends Havi’s suspension for 60 days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Council has resolved to suspend its President Nelson Havi for a further 60 days pending the convention of the council’s Ordinary General Meeting. 

Havi was in February 2021 suspended by the council over allegations of gross misconduct. The council subsequently recommended that he be removed from office as the council’s President in escalating internal wars pitting the society’s Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua.

The council said it had also resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting that was scheduled to take place on Saturday to May 27.

“In its meeting held on Wednesday, the Council considered the current prevailing public health conditions and noted that, with the increased cases of COVID-19 infections coupled with the Government containment restrictions it would be impractical to hold the Ordinary General Meeting as planned, without compromising the health of members,” she said.

Wambua said Havi who is also accused of abusing and demeaning his colleagues on social media will have a chance to defend himself when he appears before the meeting that will be attended by all members of the council. 

Havi has since vowed to defend his seat and integrity to the end even as he maintained that those who are against him are on a witch-hunt mission.

In this article:
