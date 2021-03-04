Lawmakers Cherargei, Barasa, Koech and Kogo arrested in Kabuchai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Four parliamentarians were arrested on Thursday for allegedly intimidating voters during the Kabuchai constituency by-election in Bungoma County.

The leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto were nabbed shortly after escorting the United Democratic Alliance party candidate Evans Kakai to cast his vote.

The four – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo and Belgut MP Nelson Koech– were taken to Bungoma Police Station, where they were held for interrogation.

The leaders denied accusations that they were carrying weapons in their vehicle to cause chaos and disrupt voting.