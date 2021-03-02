KNEC issues details of Grade 4 assessment for CBC curriculum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2- The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released details of the 2020 Grade 4 assessments that will form 20 percent of the final Grade 6 mark under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo said the council will upload Grade 4 age-based and intermediate level stage-based assessment tools by March 7 for schools to use and access.

Karogo called on schools to download and administer the assessment tools, scores and upload the results of Grade 4 learners on the Council’s CBC assessment portal between March 8 and 19.

“Materials required for performing the assessment tasks should be improvised as much as possible within the immediate school environment,” Karogo said in a statement issued onTuesday.

She said that learners, who were in Grade 4 last year, will not be assessed in indigenous and foreign languages and urged schools to await guidelines and implementation of the same.

The KNEC boss pointed out that each learner in the database will be issued with an assessment number, automatically generated by the Council ICT system.

The number will be used to identify the learners during future assessments.

“Schools will be expected to inform parents and learners of their assessment numbers which will be used throughout their basic education cycle for KNEC assessment,” she said.

Learners including Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate Secondary Examinations (KCSE) candidates are set to sit for their examinations from March 23.

KCPE exams will be concluded on March 24 with the KCSE examination marking expected to commence on April 19 and be concluded on May 7.

Schools re-opened in Kenya on January 4 following a 10-month break over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools were closed in March 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, with partial re-opening done in October for Form 4, Class 8 candidates and Grade 4 pupils.