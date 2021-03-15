KFCB offers to withdraw suit against comedian Eric Omondi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Kenya Film and Classification Board Monday said it will withdraw a case against comedian Eric Omondi on condition that he complies with a set of demands which included the suspension of his Wife Material show production to pave way for mediation.

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua, during a press conference, noted the two parties had opted for an out of court settlement and had signed a consent agreement.

“KFCB has keenly examined Erick Omondi’s apology and request for an out-of-court settlement and is willing to settle the case through the Alternative Dispute Resolution on condition that program in contention dubbed “Wife Material” is suspended forthwith until this case is heard and determined,” Mutua said.

Mutua said the board is committed to having an Alternative Dispute Resolution process that will develop guidelines for self-regulation of Vloggers and other online content providers.

Once the issue is resolved, the producers of the show will also be required to apply for a filming license and thereafter submit the content to the board for examination and classification for age appropriateness.

KFCB also demanded that the comedian commits to not exhibit/broadcast explicit content meant for public consumption on TikTok and other platforms unless the same has been approved by KFCB in line with the conditions set in the out-of-court settlement.

“The producers of the said program, upon completion of production, shall submit the same to KFCB for examination & classification for age suitability to ensure protection of children from premature exposure to adult content,” a statement issued by KFCB read in part.

The signing of the agreement between KFCB and Omondi brought to an end court proceedings following Omondi for alleged production of unauthorized content.