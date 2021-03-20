Kericho leaders urge adherence to virus containment measures as infections surge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – As new COVID-19 infections around the country continue to surge, leaders from Kericho County issued a joint plea for Kenyans to follow coronavirus restrictions in order to protect the rest of the community.

Speaking during a news conference to announce the demise of Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony warned that the general pubic cannot ignore their responsibility to limit the virus’ spread.

Chepkwony said his Deputy Governor who passed away on Saturday was responding well to the COVID-19 treatment at the Siloam Hospital until Saturday morning when she passed on.

Public health officials have repeatedly said transmission of COVID-19 was to a large extent in gatherings and in spaces where people are not wearing masks.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also cautioned that the rising cases run the risk of overwhelming hospitals and health workers.

“As a leader I still reiterate, that let us be strict in the adherence of these COVID-19 protocols, like you have seen, this wave that we are in as a country appears to be perhaps more lethal than the other ones where we are losing more people at a very quick rate. So I plead with every citizen of the county please observe the Covid-19 protocols that have been laid by the Ministry of Health,” Cheruiyot said.

Ainamoi MP Sylvanus Maritim asked for understanding from the public regarding decisions stating that both the national and county governments are working hard to protect and meet the community’s needs with the most up-to-date information available to them at the time.

“I want to take this opportunity to plead with Kenyans, people of Kericho County that we should not drop the ball. Third wave is back, it is lethal. Let us continue to observe the protocols and we will definitely overcome it,” he stated.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Friday warned Kenyans to take caution as the country experiences effects of the third wave of the pandemic that is sending more patients to hospital.

She said the number of patients admitted to hospital had also risen, a sign that the virus is fast spreading.

Kenya recorded 28 deaths – the highest since the pandemic broke out in the country last year – as the positivity rate also shot up to 17.5 per cent as 1,354 cases were detected.