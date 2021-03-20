Kericho DG Susan Kikwai succumbs to COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – Kericho County Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai is dead.

Kikwai, who had been admitted in hospital, succumbed to coronavirus-related complications on Saturday.

Her death comes at a time the country is battling a resurgence in new infections with the country’s psotivity rate soaring to 17 per cent.

Some counties have reported positivity rate far above the national average.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday sent a message of condolence to the family, the Governor and residents of Kericho County following the passing on of Kikwai.

She died while receiving treatment at a Kericho hospital.

In his message of comfort, the President described the departed County leader as a devoted public servant who was deeply committed to the wellbeing and progress of the Kenyan nation.

The Head of State recalled the period when Kikwai served as the Managing Director of Kenya Investments Authority (KENVEST) saying she highly promoted Kenya as an attractive destination for foreign and local investment.

“Susan was a great public servant. While working for the National Government, she was instrumental in attracting various domestic, regional and international investments,” the President eulogised the second term Deputy Governor.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant comfort and fortitude to the family of Kikwai and residents of Kericho at this difficult time of mourning.

Additional reporting by PSCU.