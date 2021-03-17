Kenyan executives calls for gender parity to hasten pandemic recovery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16 – The realization of a post-pandemic economic recovery that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient is dependent upon greater involvement of women and girls, agreed a group of executives attending a virtual forum on gender parity held here Tuesday.

Speaking at the virtual event organized by Global Compact Network Kenya in Nairobi, the executives said that bridging gender divide is key to speeding up recovery from social and economic devastations wrought by COVID-19 pandemic.

“We call on the government to develop policies that can accelerate momentum towards achieving gender equality in a post-COVID-era,” said Sanda Ojiambo, the executive director of UN Global Compact. She believed that women bore the brunt of job losses and social ills linked to the pandemic like violence, adding that involving them at every stage of the recovery process is key to achieving optimal results.

Global Compact Network Kenya convened the virtual forum to discuss innovative ways to advance gender parity at the workplace and in leadership in order to boost recovery from the pandemic.

The interactive forum brought together captains of industry, innovators and advocates to explore actions that can be adopted to ensure that women and girls play a major role in Kenya’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Judy Njino, the executive director for Global Compact Network Kenya, said advancing gender parity in both the public and private sectors will have positive economic and social outcomes in the country.

Catherine Musakali, founder and chair of Women on Boards Network Kenya, said that placing women and girls at the heart of national pandemic recovery programs is key to realizing success.