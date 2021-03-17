Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Women from Maralal in northern Kenya

Kenya

Kenyan executives calls for gender parity to hasten pandemic recovery

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16 – The realization of a post-pandemic economic recovery that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient is dependent upon greater involvement of women and girls, agreed a group of executives attending a virtual forum on gender parity held here Tuesday.

Speaking at the virtual event organized by Global Compact Network Kenya in Nairobi, the executives said that bridging gender divide is key to speeding up recovery from social and economic devastations wrought by COVID-19 pandemic.

“We call on the government to develop policies that can accelerate momentum towards achieving gender equality in a post-COVID-era,” said Sanda Ojiambo, the executive director of UN Global Compact. She believed that women bore the brunt of job losses and social ills linked to the pandemic like violence, adding that involving them at every stage of the recovery process is key to achieving optimal results.

Global Compact Network Kenya convened the virtual forum to discuss innovative ways to advance gender parity at the workplace and in leadership in order to boost recovery from the pandemic.

The interactive forum brought together captains of industry, innovators and advocates to explore actions that can be adopted to ensure that women and girls play a major role in Kenya’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Judy Njino, the executive director for Global Compact Network Kenya, said advancing gender parity in both the public and private sectors will have positive economic and social outcomes in the country.

Catherine Musakali, founder and chair of Women on Boards Network Kenya, said that placing women and girls at the heart of national pandemic recovery programs is key to realizing success.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

‘No evidence’ AstraZeneca jab caused blood clots: UK minister

London, United Kingdom, March 17 – AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine shot is safe and there is no evidence of health risks, the UK’s health minister wrote...

2 hours ago

World

British PM warns against “new Cold War” as post-Brexit foreign policy unveiled

LONDON, March 17 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday warned that Britain must not get drawn into a “new Cold War” with...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Pick your Huduma Namba card before IDs are degazetted: Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The government says it will soon de-gazette the use of National Identity cards so as to pave way for...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Maendeleo Chap Chap pulls out of Machakos Senate by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party has pulled out of the Machakos Senatorial by-election which is scheduled for Thursday following a...

4 hours ago

World

Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Atlanta, United States, March 17 – Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US...

4 hours ago

Africa

UN grateful for China’s pledge to donate COVID-19 vaccines to peacekeepers: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, March 17 (Xinhua) — The United Nations is grateful for China’s pledge to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers,...

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

Asian Americans in U.S. report nearly 3,800 hate-related incidents within a year: report

LOS ANGELES, March 17 – Asian Americans in the United States reported nearly 3,800 hate-related incidents in less than a year during the COVID-19...

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden tells migrants ‘don’t come’ as criticism grows

Washington, United State, March 17 – US President Joe Biden urged migrants not to come to the United States on Tuesday, as criticism mounted over...

6 hours ago