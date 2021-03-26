Kenya tightens measures, again, to curb rise in COVID infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Kenya announced tight restrictions Friday, in measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after the third wave swept the country with unprecedented infections and deaths since February.

In issuing the new restrictions, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru COVID-19 infected regions that require tough restrictions.

Effectively, he said, “there shall be a cessation of movement into and out of the five counties effective Saturday until further notice.”

In a national address, Kenyatta ordered “that there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail, or air into and out of the disease infected area… effective midnight tonight” in Nairobi and four other counties where cases are rising fast.

And he ordered bars to remain closed in the affected counties with restaurants only allowed to have take-aways.

He said the action was prompted by the rise in coronavirus infections which had shot up ten times higher in the past one month.