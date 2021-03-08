Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya is targeting to vaccinate 1 million healthcare workers ahead of a national rollout for the country's population.

Capital Health

Kenya records 337 new COVID cases and 3 deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 337 COVID-19 cases that were detected from a sample size of 2,924 raising the total caseload in the country to 109,164.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 3 patients also succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities to 1,879.

However, 53 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. They include 32 from the Home Based Care-progam and 21 from various hospitals across the country.

This raised the total number of recoveries in the country to 87,623.

By March 8, 532 patients were admitted in various health facilities including 74 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 who were on ventilatory support and 40 on supplemental oxygen.

Kenya is undertaking a national COVID-19 vaccination exercise targetting one million healthcare workers and security forces who are on the frontline.

Acting Public Health Director-General Patrick Amoth who was the first to take the jab has urged healthcare workers to volunteer for the vaccination amid reports that many are skeptical about it for lack of adequate sensitization.

The PS also urged continued adherence to the COVID-19 containment measures, despite the arrival of the vaccines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I can assure the safety of this vaccine as it has gone through a rigorous process, I encourage health workers to take this important step and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Amoth, “I feel great to be vaccinated. It is safe you can see I have taken it no one should fear.”

Kenya received 1.2 million vaccines last week Tuesday shipped in by UNICEF as part of the global COVAX alliance, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world. 

The vaccines were availed free of charge as the Kenyan government did not incur any cost in procuring and transportation.

UNICEF vouched for the vaccine’s safety dismissing as propaganda claims that the jab could present health challenges.

“Vaccination is voluntary. Let me assure all Kenyans that I have absolute confidence in the vaccine’s safety and in its urgency, its importance and its necessity,” said Stephen Jackson the UNICEF representative in the region.

The jabs will be administered free of charge in public health facilities when the national inoculation exercise targeting the rest of the population starts.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Pope says meeting Shiite cleric ‘good for my soul’

Aboard the Papal Plane, Undefined March 8 – Pope Francis said Monday his meeting with top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani had been “good for...

11 mins ago

Fifth Estate

China’s environmental protection and the road to 2035

By Robert Lawrence Kuhn The critical importance of environmental protection in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan and in the country’s long-range, 15-year roadmap to 2035,...

2 hours ago

Africa

Africa CDC chief commends China’s vaccine support

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, March 8 – The Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) John Nkengasong has commended China’s...

2 hours ago

Africa

Dozens of migrants scale fence into Spain’s Melilla enclave

Madrid, Spain, March 8 – Dozens of migrants stormed into Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla on Monday, scaling the high, razor-wired fence that separates...

3 hours ago

Headlines

First Lady Margaret urges women to pursue leadership posts at all levels

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has encouraged more women to actively seek elective and other positions of leadership both at...

3 hours ago

Africa

Niger’s outgoing president wins coveted Ibrahim prize

Niamey, Niger, March 8 – Mahamadou Issoufou, who is stepping down as president of coup-prone Niger after two terms in office, on Monday won Africa’s...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kagwe urges blood donation to save lives as world marks Women’s Day

By Mutahi Kagwe International Women’s Day, 8th March, every year is a time when we celebrate women; our mothers, wives, sisters, aunties, nieces and...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Museum on Heroism should capture an inclusive Kenyan nation

On December 30, 1896 in the Philippines, a young man aged 35 years stood facing a firing squad. He uttered the words, “consummatum est”...

4 hours ago