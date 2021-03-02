Kenya receives 1 million COVID-19 vaccine with priority on health workers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2- Kenya received the first batch of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday night, with priority placed on healthcare workers.

The Qatar Airways flight carrying the 1.02 million doses of the Astra-Zenecca vaccine landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before midnight.

They were received by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and other top government officials.

The arrival of the vaccine marks a new phase in tackling the pandemic that had infected 106,470 and killed 1,863 people by March 2.

Officials said the vaccines will be moved to the ministry’s Athi River central stores for distribution, with the first person expected to receive the vaccine at Kenyatta National Hospital on Friday.

Kenya hopes to vaccinate about 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

“Kenyans must be careful even when the vaccine arrives since the world does not currently have enough for everyone,” the CS said during his visit to Nyeri County on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases that were recorded from a sample size of 5,550 pushing total caseload to 106, 470 on a day that vaccines are expected to arrive in the country.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

A shipment of 3.94 million coronavirus jabs arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, making Africa’s most populous nation the world’s third country to receive vaccines under Covax, a global scheme to provide free inoculations, an AFP journalist saw.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, are the first of 16 million doses that Covax plans to deliver over the coming months to Nigeria, where they will be given first to healthworkers, the government said.

Kenya is still implementing a night curfew from 10pm to 4am expected t be lifted on March 12.

Other restrictions like a ban on large gatherings are violated with impunity, with top politicians including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy Wiliam Ruto and others holding huge rallies where the social distancing rule and masks are not observed.